Full schedule at area nature centers

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering in-person and virtual events during September.

These events are being offered at:

• Burr Oak Woods nature center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766.

• The Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300

• James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area,12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-622-0900.

Unless indicated otherwise, these events require advance registration mdc.mo.gov/events. For more information, call the nature center where the event will be held.

The department stresses that face masks and social distancing are important.

• Monarch Mania and Tagging: 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. This program is for all ages. Tagging monarchs is a citizen-scientist effort that began in 1992 in North America. Learn the value of tagging and use nets to capture and release monarchs.

• Babes in the Woods Flutter Like a Butterfly: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Burr Oak Woods. This program is for children from infancy through 36 months. Please register the children only in this case. Learn about the butterfly life cycle and the monarch’s amazing annual trek to Mexico.

• Monarch Mania Garden Walk: 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. This program is for all ages. Join the native landscape specialists for a walk around the Discovery Center to see monarchs in action on some of their favorite plants. Monarchs need milkweed as a host plant for their caterpillars, but they also need to feed on native blooms all throughout their migration. Find out what pollinator-friendly plants would work in your yard.

• Teen Trek & Tech, Cycle of Life: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Burr Oak Woods. This program is for ages 13 to 18. Food webs show us that where there is life there is also death. Compare Missouri wildlife and diverse life cycles.

• Monarch Mania and Tagging: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. For all ages. Tagging monarchs is a citizen-scientist effort that began in 1992 in North America. Come and join the 2020 tagging effort. Learn the value of tagging and use nets to capture and release monarchs.

• Family Fishing: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond at Burr Oak Woods. This program is designed for families, and each family member who attends should be registered. Learn fishing basics. Burr Oak Woods will provide equipment and worms.

• Monarch Mania Plant Give Away: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. A drive-through program that lasts until 1 p.m. or when all the plants are gone. Discover how to attract this butterfly in your yard by planting pollinator and milkweed plants. Also learn how to help the population of monarchs.

• Monarch Mania: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. This program is for all ages but remember to register for each family member attending. Learn about the monarch butterfly and its trek to Mexico. Explore the monarch’s life cycle. You will also be able to help tagging monarchs.

• Pawpaws, Persimmons and Other Fall Fruits: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, W. Robbery Aylward Education Pond at Burr Oak Woods. This program is for adults. Take a hike and learn to make delicious products from native fall fruits.

• Cycle of Life: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sept. 16, Burr Oak Woods. This program is designed for homeschooled students who will be grouped by age: 6 through 8, 9 through 11, and 12 through 18. Investigate how all things living are a part of nature’s dynamic food web. Learn about our own role and how we impact the cycles of life. This program will be presented outdoors.

• Butterflies: 10 to 11a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., Sept. 16, Burr Oak Woods. For children ages 3 through 5. The children must be accompanied by an adult, but only the children should be registered. Learn about butterflies and how they provide a valuable service to nature. Learn where they come from and what they do.

• Fishing Lessons 1 and 2: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 16, Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. For ages 7 and above. Children ages 7 through 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn how to properly and safely cast a spincast fishing rod and how to handle and release a fish. Then have hands-on instruction in fishing. Fishing equipment, baits/lures and instructors will be furnished. Participants do not need a fishing permit during this program.

• Crawl, Jump, Fly: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sept. 18, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. For children ages up to 36 months. Only the children must be. Meet at the front door of the Discovery Center.

• Whoo Knows About Owls: 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 19, Burr Oak Woods. Winter is coming and Missouri owls will be out hunting after dark. Learn about these remarkable nocturnal predators.

• Virtual Fishing Basics (Webex virtual program): 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. This is a virtual program, and registration is required by Sept. 19.

• Monarch Mania Garden Walk: 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 23, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. For all ages. Join the native landscape specialists for a walk around the Discovery Center to see monarchs in action on some of their favorite plants. Find out what pollinator-friendly plants would work in your yard.

• Fishing Lesson 3 and 4: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 23, Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. For young anglers and their families. Children ages 5 through 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn about five common Missouri fish and about their habitat and food webs. Then learn about fishing lures and have hands-on fishing experience. Participants must have completed Fishing Lessons 1 and 2 before coming to this program. Social distancing is required. Each family member must be individually registered.

• Monarch Mania and Tagging: 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sept. 24, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. For all ages. Tagging monarchs is a citizen-scientist effort that began in 1992 in North America. Come and join the 2020 tagging effort.

• Family Nature Scavenger hunt: 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 to 1 p.m., and 1 to 2 p.m., Sept. 26, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. This program is for all ages but each family member must be registered. Stop in at the Discovery Center and get your instructions and set of challenges. You’ll be looking inside and out for some of nature’s treasures.

• Leaf Printing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 26., Burr Oak Woods. This program is for all ages. Use leaves from Missouri trees and paint to decorate an article of clothing (one print per person). Bring in your own shirt or use fabric pieces provided.

• Critter Care: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. For all ages. Peek behind the scenes of the Discovery Center animal exhibits. Watch as we care for turtles and amphibians. A naturalist will answer your questions.

• Building a Balsa Crankbait: 2 to 4 p.m., Sept. 30. A virtual program via Web-Ex. Register by Sept. 9, and the materials will be sent to you. You will need to obtain a few additional supplies. Use your internet device with capabilities to run the Web-EX application.