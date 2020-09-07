State sells tree and shrub seedlings

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation says planting trees and shrubs native to Missouri can help improve wildlife habitat and water conservation as well as the appearance and value of property.

The department is offering a native tree and shrub seedlings for sale. Seedlings include pine, cottonwood, black walnut, hickory, persimmon, redbud, elderberry and others. Prices range from 22 to 90 cents per seedling.

These native seedlings have been grown at the George O.White State Forest Nursery near Licking, Mo.

To order native species seedlings, visit mdc.mo.gov/seedlings or call the State Forest Nursery at 573-674-3229. You can also email the nursery at StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov. Orders will be taken until April 15, 2021. Orders can be picked up or shipped from February through May.

– Submitted to The Examiner