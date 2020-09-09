The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Raytown Emergency Medical Service, 10020 E. 66th Terr. Raytown. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department to any resident of Jackson County, whether or not that person is having symptoms. Walk-up testing is not allowed; you must register in advance at jacohd.org. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call 816-404-CARE to register with the Truman Medical Center Navigators. Persons with symptoms will drive through the test site and be tested as they remain in their car.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

SATURDAY

Let’s Move! Saturday – BikeWalk KC: 10 a.m. to noon, 2214 S. W. Keystone Drive. Ages 8 years and older. There will be sanitized bikes and helmets to borrow and to enjoy. Bike lessons will also be offered. Only 25 people can participate; register at https://bit.ly/letsmove20s.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All foods were grown within a 100-mile radius. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Let’s Move! Saturday – IBEX Climbing Gym: 1 to 2 p.m., 801 N.W. South Outer Road. One hour of climbing will be available, without charge, to 20 people. Register by calling 816-228-9988 or visiting climbibex.com/move.

Superhero Training Day: 2 to 4 p.m., Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave., 816-228-0137. Kids ages 12 and under can have fun making hero costumes, playing games and negotiating an obstacle course to test out any super powers. There will also be powerful snacks. Special guests will attend, including Batman. Register your child by calling 816-228-0137.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.