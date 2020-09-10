'Living in Christ' begins First Presbyterian sermon series

By The Examiner staff

The First Presbyterian Church of Independence, 100 N. Pleasant St., www.fpcindep.org, is beginning a four-part sermon series on Sunday examining what people need from a community of faith and what they can offer. The series is titled “Community.”

The sermons are:

• “Living in Christ,” Sept. 13, John 15:1-5, “I am the true vine and my Father the vine grower.” Where is our place in the vine that is Christ?

• “Working in Christ,” Sept. 27, 1 Peter 4:8-11. “Serve one another with whatever gift each of you has received.” Discover your giftedness.

• “Strengthened in Christ,” Oct. 4, Galatians 6:1-5. “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” How can you be strengthened in Christ?

• Healed in Christ,” Oct. 11, James 5: 16-18. “Confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed.” What is the connection between confession and being made well?

First Presbyterian Church offers no-touch, socially distanced in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays while streaming the service live on YouTube. Worship leaders and attendees wear masks while accommodating health and ability exceptions.