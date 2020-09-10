Boo is looking for a home

The Examiner

Boo is an energetic and excitable 3-year-old who loves playing with other cats and is known for her impressive backflips. Boo needs an owner who will work patiently with her on building trust. Boo came in as a feral kitty, but now enjoys being pet on the head and playing with her toys. She has come a long way since first entering the shelter, and would love to find her furrever home. She's at the Regional Animal Shelter, 21001 E. Missouri 78 in Independence. Call 816-325-7207.

– Submitted to The Examiner