Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 9 to 11 a.m. (walk-up testing, first come, first served) and 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (testing by appointment), World Revival Church, 9900 View High Drive, Kansas City. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and Swope Health. The tests are provided free of charge to residents of Jackson County and Clay County. Current symptoms are not required for this test. It is best to schedule an appointment by calling 816-513-6430 and the call center opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both campuses of Truman Medical Centers – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road in the Lakewood area and 2301 Holmes Road on Hospital Hill in Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 210 W. Truman Road, Independence. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Monarch Mania, Garden Walk: 10 to 11 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Join native landscape specialists for a walk around the Discovery Center and see monarchs in action on their favorite plants. Registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events. This event is for all ages.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave. Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

THURSDAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Unity of Independence Church, 14304 E. 39th St., Independence. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Monarch Mania, Tagging: 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., KCMO, (816) 759-7300. Tagging monarchs is a large-scale citizen science effort in North America. The goal is to understand the dynamics of the fall migration. Come learn about these butterflies and how to catch, tag and release them. Registration before the program is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this event.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.