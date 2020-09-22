Busy week for local libraries

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and pre register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Wednesday, Sept. 23

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and songs with your children.

• WORD Mail Merge Using a Wizard (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn to use the mail merge wizard to walk through the steps of creating Word mailing labels while using an Excel spreadsheet for the address information.

• Mad Science presents Chem in a Flash (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Take a trip through chemical reactions and learn to control them.

• MCPL Research and Learning Focus Group (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Students ages 12 and up, teachers and researchers can help improve the Research and Learning section of the mymcpl.org website.

• State of Stories: The Story of Latinos in Kansas City (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sandra Enriquez, Assistant Professor of History at UMKC will lecture on the stories of Latinos in Kansas City.

• Unconscious Bias (Zoom): 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Buried prejudices and biases influence your feelings, decisions and action. Discovery how to recognize and challenge these prejudices and challenge them to improve relationships.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full but there is a waiting list. Professional teachers help you communicate in English.

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Inglés (zoom): 9 to 10 a.m. This class is full but there is a waiting list. Professional teachers help you communicate in English.

• Storytime Art Class, “I Want My Hat Back” (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. Follow along and see if you can solve the mystery of a missing hat. Then make your own hat.

• Chair Yoga (MCPL360): 11 to 11:45 a.m. If you want to try yoga but have a hard time getting up and down off the floor, this class is for you.

• Interview Learning Circle, Making a First Impression: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Learn how do you dress for an interview? Learn how to respond to such questions as “So, tell me more about yourself.”

• How to Make a Podcast (Zoom): 6;30 to 7:30 p.m. Develop the skills to create an original podcast in this three-program series led by Sam Zeff, metro reporter for KCUR and producer of the history podcast “Archiver.” (MCPL360)

• Great Horned Owls, Hiding in Plain Sight: 7 to 8 p.m. Explore the world of the great horned owl through stories, photos and videos with award-winning naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw.

Friday, Sept. 25

• Biz Action Learning Circle, Developing a Lite Marketing Plan: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to make sure potential customers learn about your business.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and songs in your home with your kids.

•Tiny Tech, How to Move Pictures into a Folder (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn to move pictures into a folder on your computer.

• Let’s Draw Pet Shop Pups (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. You will draw a trio of dogs in all shapes and sizes. Be sure to have white paper, pencil, eraser, black sharpie and an assortment of colorful markers on hand.

Saturday, Sept. 26

• MyMCPL Research and Learning Focus Group: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students 12 years and older, teachers and researchers: You can help improve the Research and Learning section of the mhmcpl.org website.

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Cubanisms (MCPL360): 6 to 7 p.m. The fusion band, Cubanism, presents sparkles of Salsa, Jazz, Brazilian and other music styles.

Sunday, Sept. 27

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and songs with your kids.

Monday, Sept. 28

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories and songs with your kids.

• Publishing Options and opportunities (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Have you written a book but the various options in today’s publishing market are confusing? Learn how to navigate.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• Rockin’ the Library with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. To enjoy this event, go to the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time of this event.

• Teen Yoga (MCPL360): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Learn the basics of yoga in a fun, nonjudgmental environment. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable clothes and use a towel or mat.

• Autumn Tales for the Family (Facebook Live): 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy autumn tales performed by various storytellers. This livestream will take place on https://www.faebook.com/mystorycenter.

• Keys to the Kingdom, the History of the Kansas City Chiefs (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join author David Smale for a conversation surrounding key moments from sixty years of KC Chiefs history.