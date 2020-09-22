Missouri fall colors on the way

The Examiner

Over the next few weeks, the Missouri Department of Conservation will provide online fall color updates from foresters all over the state.

Visit mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor for updates, which will explain where the leaves, prairies and shrubs are just beginning to turn and where the color has reached its peak.

The department says the trees begin to change color in the northern part of the state, moving southward. Sassafras, sumac and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest plants to change color, beginning in mid-September. A week or two later, the color change comes to the black gum, bittersweet and dogwood.

– Submitted to The Examiner