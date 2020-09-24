Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, 10020 E. 66th Terrace, Raytown. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both campuses of Truman Medical Centers – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road in the Lakewood area and 2301 Holmes Road on Hospital Hill in Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Free Breakfast for Teachers: Local McDonald’s restaurants are offering a free breakfast to local teachers through this Friday. At more than 130 McDonald’s locations in the Kansas City metro area, teachers can stop by, show a school ID, and have a free breakfast.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Masks are required for all visitors.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Leaf Printing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For all ages. You will be able to use preserved leaves and leaf stamps to decorate an article of clothing or a fabric piece. (Bring your own clothing to decorate.) Registration is required by Sept. 25 by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this event.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.