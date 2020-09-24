Former player giving back to his community

By Bill Althaus bill.althaus@examiner.net

On a bright, crisp September morning, former Blue Springs High School three-sport star and all-state defensive back Deiondre’ Hall is reminiscing on the field at Peve Stadium, where he learned the tools that led to an NFL career.

“That corner right over there,” he said to junior Wildcat TV reporter Dalesean Staley, who was working on a feature with the former Wildcat, “is where I caught the winning touchdown against Blue Springs South, our biggest rival back then.”

“Kyle Brown had a big blocked punt in that game – oh man, the memories!”

Staley and former Wildcats football assistant Matt Marble, who coached Hall when he was a member of the Blue Springs secondary, are working on the feature story, as he is now the high school’s video broadcasting teacher.

“Deiondre’ could play,” Marble said of the 2012 graduate. “He was one of the best!”

Hall returned to his high school to promote his new foundation, the Hall For One Dream Foundation, whose mission is to serve youth and improve their lives.

Many of the foundation’s activities had been canceled over the summer, such his annual free football clinic at the high school, but Hall and his foundation are serving 100 meals from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Autumn Place Apartments in Blue Springs.

“My dream is to have my foundation, help it get bigger and bigger and then, one day, have my own Boys & Girls Club in Jackson County,” Hall said. “Who knows? Maybe it could be right here in Blue Springs.”

“We’re really excited about our October first event, where we’re going to have food for 100 kids – and it can be kids from anywhere. We couldn’t do our football camp this summer, so we’re really excited about this event.”

When he began the process, he called the mother of a former teammate, Jordan Chrisman, who is now an assistant coach at Winnetonka High School.

Chrisman’s mother is Melodie Chrisman, who has done so much through her work with the Community Services League.

“Jordan and Deiondre’ were such close friends when they played at Blue Springs, and when Deiondre’ called, I was thrilled,” said Chrisman, the site coordinator for CSL in Blue Springs and Oak Grove.

“We worked on getting donations, and I have several friends and contacts at Autumn Place Apartments, and we all worked to get it done. I am so proud Deiondre’ because he can use his name as a former Blue Springs and NFL player to really make an impact in our community.”

After a high school career in which he earned all-state recognition in football and track and field, Hall attended the University of Northern Iowa, making an impact by playing as a true freshman.

In 2016, he was selected by Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the NFL draft and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Every summer since his senior year of high school, Hall has been a group leader of 20 to 30 local high school football seniors who take a mission trip to Manchester, Jamaica to build houses.

“Coach Marble began those mission trips, and they made as much of an impact on my life as anything,” Hall said.

“With my foundation, it all begins with an idea and a little support, like we got from Melodie and the Community Services League. Some of the main goals of the Hall For One Dream Foundation is to conduct free football camps, conduct fundraisers to raise money for our mission and to help people.”

“We want to establish roots in the city by enriching and encouraging the youth of Kansas City through cost-free opportunities in sports.”

“Once solid roots are established in Kansas City, the plan for the Hall For One Dream Foundation will be to expand to other cities and continue to enrich and encourage the lives of young people.”

For more information on the Hall of Dreams Foundation go to engage@hallfor1dream.org.