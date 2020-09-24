Stormy waiting for a new home

The Examiner

Stormy has been at the Regional Animal Shelter in Independence for a couple of months. Stormy is energetic and loves playing with squeaky toys, going for long walks and even sliding down slides.

Stormy will stand patiently at her door waiting for the staff to bring her out to play, and she loves napping in chairs after she's been thoroughly exhausted.

Stormy enjoys playing with male dogs but doesn't like female dogs. She also may struggle around kids because of how high energy she is, but should be fine with older kids and teens.

Stormy needs someone who will patiently train her and help her burn off her extra energy.

To find out more about Stormy call (816) 325-7207 or visit indep.us/adoptablepets to see all of the adoptable pets currently at the Regional Animal Shelter.

– Submitted to The Examiner