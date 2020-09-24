Turkey hunters asked to save feathers

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking turkey hunters who are willing to help with research designed to improve wild turkey management in Missouri. The hunters will be asked to save certain feathers from turkeys they harvest and to send them to the department.

Hunters who are willing to participate should visit mdc.mo.gov/turkeyfeathers, call the Department of Conservation at 573-815-7901, or email wildturkeymgmt@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

– Submitted to The Examiner