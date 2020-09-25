A city full of museums and other attractions

The Examiner

So, what’s to do in Kansas City, you may ask? Well for starters, KC is home to the nations World War I Museum and Memorial. It’s a destination for visitors from all across the country who come to browse through one of the largest collections of World War I artifacts in the world.

On Nov. 11, 1926, Liberty Memorial was dedicated by U.S. President Calvin Coolidge in front of more than 150,000 people. From the deck of the landmark is probably the most breathtaking view to be found of the downtown Kansas City skyline.

One of the most notable landmarks a visitor will see from the deck is Union Station, home to the Gottlieb Planetarium and Kansas City’s Science City with more hands-on exhibits, especially for children. The planetarium has one of the largest 360-degree domed screens in the Midwest. Nearby, you can make a stop at the Federal Reserve’s Money Museum, a free museum where visitors can leave with a souvenir bag of cash – shredded cash that is.

Also, nearby is Crown Center with its shops and restaurants. Throughout the winter, families will enjoy ice skating on the Ice Terrace. The Coterie produces professional children’s theater year-round. Kaleidoscope at Crown Center is a kid-friendly art center where imaginations know no limits as kids create their own masterpieces. Sea Life features a walk-through underwater tunnel and a journey from the fresh waters of the Missouri River to the salt waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Legoland Discovery Center has interactive play areas, including a 4D cinema, classes, a Lego ride and one-of-a-kind Lego exhibits. Mini-land was built out of 1.5 million Lego bricks, showcasing replicas of Kansas City landmarks as well as the fictional Land of Oz.

The Country Club Plaza is just southward down Main Street from there with its beautiful towers, sculptures, paintings and mosaics inspired by Seville, Spain. The Plaza is one of the prettiest places in Kansas City and home to many of the city’s most beautiful fountains. A favorite autumn tradition is the Plaza Art Fair, held during the third weekend of September. Before you can shake a stick, Christmas will be upon us, and the holidays are not complete without taking in the Plaza Christmas lights.

Nearby you can visit the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. The museum houses a world of toys with interacting exhibits taking visitors on a stroll down memory lane.

Also, in the Plaza neighborhood are many art galleries, with three of our finest open to the public for free. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, one of the largest galleries in the United States, maintains a permanent collection representing art from throughout history and around the world. Throughout the year, enjoy free festivals, including the Native American Cultural Celebration, Deaf Cultural Festival, the Day of the Dead and the Chinese New Year Festival. For modern art enthusiasts, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art exhibits permanent and temporary collections with special events and workshops for families.

Just south of downtown off Main Street you’ll find First Fridays each month in the Crossroads district’s art galleries and studios. Some 10,000 people will take in the latest iconic artworks and street performers.

One of KC’s most famous neighborhoods is 18th and Vine. Visitors can experience KC Jazz and celebrate our finest musicians at the American Jazz Museum and then take in the Gem or the Blue Room. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum showcases the history of league which dates back to 1863. You’ll get acquainted with our famous local baseball stars.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

