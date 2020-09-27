Full October schedule at Burr Oak Woods

The Examiner

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area and Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766, plans several events during October.

Advance registration is required for all events and can be completed at mdc.mo.gov/events. For further information on any program, call 816-228-3766.

• Outdoor Cooking: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3. This is a class in using a Dutch oven, as well as other outdoor cooking methods. This program will be at the W. Robert Aylward Educational Pond at Burr Oak Woods. All ages.

• Wicked Plants of Missouri: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Learn about a Missouri seed that stops the heart and a leaf that sheds poisonous daggers. Enjoy looking at Missouri plants behaving badly. Adults.

• Little Acorns, Autumn Colors: 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Leaves do change color in the fall, but there are lots of other color changes as well. For children ages 3 to 5 with an accompanying adult.

• Missouri River float trips: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. These free float trips (kayaks and canoes provided) require attendance at an Oct. 13 orientation lesson on river floating. Registration must be completed by Oct. 9. Adults only.

• Teen Trek & Tech, Missouri’s Scavengers: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Missouri’s scavengers play a vital role in nature. They assure nothing goes to waste. From vultures to opossums, learn about their role. For teens, ages 13 to 18.

• Scavengers of the Sky: 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 17. Turkey vultures are nature’s flying clean-up crew. They find and eat dead animals most of us would not touch. Learn about how their habits help us all. All ages.

• Amazing Missouri Trees: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 20. Learn about the medicinal qualities of Missouri trees. Adults.

• Spooky Prairie Clue Trail: 1 to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 2 p.m., 2 to 2:30 p.m., or 2:30 to 3 p.m., Oct. 31. Search for the next clue to guide you on a unique exploration of prairie habitat while meeting “creepy” critters at staffed stations along the trail. All ages.