Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both campuses of Truman Medical Centers – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road in the Lakewood area and 2301 Holmes Road on Hospital Hill in Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sheffield Family Life Center, 5700 Winner Road, Kansas City. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department, KC Care, and Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center. From 9 to 11 a.m., the testing is provided on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the testing is by appointment. Appointments are available only to residents of Kansas City. Walk-in appointments are available for residents of Jackson and Clay Counties. All testing is free. To make an appointment, call 816-513-6430 by 5 p.m. the day prior to the test.

Women’s Employment Network Virtual Fall Job Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register for this online event at http://kcwen.org/news_events/kc_job_fairs. Persons who cannot participate in the event today will be able to view a recording of the event if they have registered. Employers participating in this job fair include DeVry university, FedEx, ReDiscover, Arvest Bank, YMCA, North American Savings Bank, and US Bank. For further information, call 816-822-8083.

Ladies That Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class is 6 weeks and teaches women the proper weightlifting techniques using machines and free weights. A 6-week session costs $55 or $5 for a drop-in class.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

WEDNESDAY

COVID testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Masonic Lodge, 611 S. Sibley St., Buckner. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID testing: Both Truman Medical Center Hospitals (at Hospital Hill and in Lee’s Summit) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

COVID testing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., World Revival Church, 9900 View High Drive, Kansas City. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and Swope Health. From 9 to 11 a.m., the testing is provided on a walk-in, first come, first served basis. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the testing is by appointment. Appointments are available only to residents of Kansas City. Walk-in appointments are available for residents of Jackson and Clay Counties. All testing is free. To make an appointment, call 816-513-6430 by 5 p.m. the day prior to the test.

Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 210 W. Truman Road, Independence. The Farmers’ Market will be open on Wednesday mornings throughout September. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.