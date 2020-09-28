Animals Best Friends: Cats in need of forever homes

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has several cats who need good forever homes. I would like to introduce you to a few of them.

Sterling is a lemon point Siamese mix who is 4 months old. He is a very handsome boy. Siamese cats are sweet and determined characters. My Siamese is a diva and very proud to be queen of the house.

Kiwi is a beautiful brown tabby, domestic shorthair who is 1 year old. She is a very sweet cat. Kiwi does well with other cats and would likely do well with dogs with a slow introduction.

Smokey is a handsome dark gray tabby who is 9 months old. He is a good boy who does well with other cats and should do well with dogs with a slow introduction.

If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think one of these cats might be a good fit, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.