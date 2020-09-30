Scout for a day event Saturday

The Examiner

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Scout troops sponsored by the First Christian Church of Independence will offer a free morning of Scouting fun for all kids and teens ages 5 through 18. It’s at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence.

Participants can participate in a model Scout campsite, complete with a fire pit, tents and a trailer. There will also be games, model rocket launches, and plenty of s’mores. Participants can have hands-on instruction on safely starting campfires.

No reservations are required. For more information, call 816-582-5398.

– Submitted to The Examiner