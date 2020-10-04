Events at Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center

The Examiner

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, 816-7597300, is sponsoring interesting events in the coming weeks.

Advance registration is required for these events by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged for outdoor programs and are mandatory for indoor events.

• ECOS Urban Nature Discovery: Every Saturday from 10 a.m to noon (fourth and fifth graders) and 1 to 3 p.m. (sixth through eighth graders).

Students will explore nature at the Discovery Center campus and meet neighborhood leaders and career professionals creating healthy places for nature and people. Registration for this program can be completed by visiting https://www.greenworkskc.org/programs or calling 816-490-6434.

• Scout Program: Oct. 6 and 20. Scout leaders can bring the troop to the Discovery Center and the staff will help scouts with rank achievement. All Missouri Scout groups of 10 to 12 participants are welcome to schedule a free program. Call Steve Jacobsen at 816-759-7305 ext. 1146 or steve.jacobsen@mdc.mo.gov to schedule a program.

• Trivia Tuesday, Creepy Crawlies: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Answer nature trivia questions at the monthly trivia night. Come by yourself or with a group for a night full of fun and carefree competition. A mobile device is required so you can buzz in your answers. Bring chairs, blankets, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Ages 18 and up.

• Unique Nature Art: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m., Oct. 10. Nature provides both inspiration and art supplies. Explore the Discovery Center campus to gather stems, leaves, berries, nuts and other fall treasures. Then use your creativity to make your own artwork.

• Special Event, Wild Treat Hike: 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 16. No registration is required for this walk-in event. This event will take place outdoors with many area businesses providing treats and activities along the wild sidewalk. Masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing will be expected. All ages.

• Fall Door Swags: 10 to 11:30 a.. Or Noon to 1:30 p.m., Oct. 24. Join a naturalist for a fall hike to gather golden grasses, dried seeds and pops of color from berries. Learn about native plants that work well in the landscape and then create a door swag for the fall. Ages 16 and up.

• Critter Care: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 24. Watch as the saff cares for turtles, amphibians and fish and see what they eat. A naturalist will be available to answer your questions. All ages.

• Track or Treat: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m., Oct. 31. Snakes, spiders and bats aren't’ so scary when you get to know them. Join the fun on the scariest day of the year. Kids will make a fun Halloween bag using animal tracks. All ages.