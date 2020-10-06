Full calendar at Mid-Continent Public Library

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Wednesday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for virtual storytimes for your children and yourself. There will be stories and songs.

• Ten Tech Tips, File Explorer (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn to use File Explorer via this live video premiere event.

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. If you have hit a brick wall in your genealogy research, you are not alone. Talk it over with others.

• Mad Science presents Glow Show (Zoom): 4 to 5 p.m. Learn with the Mad Scientist how we perceive colors using a tri-color experiment and how we can illuminate fluorescence and phosphorescence in common, everyday objects.

• Let’s Make a Podcast, part three (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Develop the skills to create an original podcast in this three-program series led by Sam Zeff, metro reporter for KCUR.

Thursday

• Old MacDonald Had a Farm (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Visit new friends and join storyteller Joyce Slater in songs and stories.

• Chair Yoga (MCPL360): 11 to 11:45 a.m. If you always wanted to try yoga but have trouble getting up and down off the floor, this class is for you.

• Interview Learning Circle, S.T.A.R. Response: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. is there such a thing as being too dressed up for an interview? Do you struggle to know what to say when a potential employer says, “So tell me more about yourself.”

• Performance Showcase and Masterclass (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. In this workshop you will learn through group participation how to retain a story and how to overcome public speaking fears.

• The Influence of American Rock ‘n’ Roll on the Beatles (Zoom): 7 to 8:30 p.m. Before the Beatles wrote their own songs or performed on stage, they were inspired to do so by American rock ‘n’ roll.

Friday

• An Introduction to the iOS Home Screen (MCPL260): 1 to 1:15 p.m. If you have an iPad or iPhone and want to clean up your home screen, join this class.

Saturday

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Laura Noble (MCPL360): 1 to 2:30 p.m. Born in the Dominican Republic, Laura Noble grew up in Kansas City singing at school, church choirs, and talent shows.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for storytime with your children. There will be songs and stories.

Monday, Oct. 12

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for storytime with your children. There will be songs and stories.

• Cemetery Art for Genealogy (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Discover the meanings of commonly found tombstone icons with an overview of changes in tombstone materials and design and tips to maximize your family research.

• Copyright Basics (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of copyright law, what rights copyrights holders have, the exceptions to those rights, and the proper application of fair use.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Dance party (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Break out the pots and pans and join Mr. Stinky Feet for a family dance party.

• Teen Yoga (MCPL360): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Learn the basic yoga poses in a fun, nonjudgmental environment. No experience necessary, just a willingness to laugh and try something new.

• Business of Childcare, Improving Your Profits with Excellent Customer Service: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Excellent customer service involves providing timely and attentive service BUT what does it actually look like for childcare businesses?

• Introduction to Playwriting (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Playwright and novelist Leslie Liataud, author of the award-winning plan “Southern Gothic,” will lead you through the basics of playwriting.

• Operation Wildlife Presents Barn Owls (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Meet a live barn owl and learn about the natural history, characteristics and factors that endanger these amazing birds of prey.

• Stay-at-Home Book Club: 7 to 8 p.m. Are you missing a book club? Join for a virtual book group. No need to read a particular book, share what you are reading now.

Veterans Salute

The annual Veterans Salute at the Mid-Continent Public Library runs through Nov. 11.

Most of it is a virtual event this year, but there is a curbside commemorative pin giveaway. It’s through Nov. 11 at all Mid-Continent branches. Veterans are asked to call their branch for a pin; supplies are limited.

This year’s Veterans Salute theme is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The library will post interviews with area Korean War veterans. Those are being posted daily on the MCPL360 Facebook page and the MCPL YouTube channel.