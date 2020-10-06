Introduction to skeet shooting offered

The Examiner

This Saturday, from 8 to 10:30 a.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation and Lake City Shooting Range will offer a class and hands-on session for those interested in skeet shooting.

The class will occur at the Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road.

The program is designed for those with some experience with shotguns and will cover safety, appropriate firearms, ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout.

Firearms and ammunition will be provided, or you may bring your own. Please bring your own chair as the class will be held outside on the shotgun range.

Registration for this program must be completed by Thursday at mdc.mo.gov/events.

For further information, call 816-249-3194.

– Submitted to The Examiner