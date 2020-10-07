Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

FRIDAY

Flu vaccine clinic: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department at 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. Register for this flu vaccination by visiting https://jacohd.org/event/jacohd-flu-vaccine-clinic-2/. The cost for this vaccination depends upon your insurance coverage. If you do not have insurance or your insurance policy does not cover vaccinations, there will be a $15 fee at the time of the vaccination. If you have insurance, but the Health Department is not in the network, you can pay the cash discount price of $30.

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence..This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Blue Valley Park, 2301 Topping Ave., KCMO. This testing is provided by Heart to Heart International and is free of charge. No appointment is necessary, but you must register before the event by visiting https://redcap.kumc.edu/surveys/?s=DAXP7D9LEK.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

SATURDAY

Free flu vaccinations for vets: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Enter through 35th Street. Flu vaccinations will be provided to all enrolled veterans in a drive-thru clinic. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Let’s Move! Saturday: BikeWalkKC has been canceled for this week.

Native Plants: Wicked Plants of Missouri: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. A seed that stops the heart, a leaf that sheds poisonous daggers. It’s good to know what plants to avoid. Learn about Missouri’s plants behaving badly. This program is for adults. Registration must be completed by October 9 at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Nature Art: Unique Nature Art: 10 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Explore the native habitats at the Discovery Center and gather stems, leaves, berries, nuts, grasses, feathers and other treasures. Then use your creative side and create a unique nature work of art. This program is for ages 8 and up. Registration is required before the program at mdc.mo.gov/events.