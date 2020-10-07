Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

THURSDAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

FRIDAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence..This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Blue Valley Park, 2301 Topping Ave., Kansas City. This testing is provided by Heart to Heart International and is free of charge. No appointment is necessary, but you must register before the event by visiting https://redcap.kumc.edu/surveys/?s=DAXP7D9LEK.

Flu vaccine clinic: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a break for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department at 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. Register for this flu vaccination by visiting https://jacohd.org/event/jacohd-flu-vaccine-clinic-2/. The cost for this vaccination depends upon your insurance coverage. If you do not have insurance or your insurance policy does not cover vaccinations, there will be a $15 fee at the time of the vaccination. If you have insurance, but the Health Department is not in the network, you can pay the cash discount price of $30.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.