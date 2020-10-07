Flu shot clinic Friday in Independence

The Examiner

A Jackson County Health Department flu vaccine clinic is set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

It's at the Health Department office at 313 S. Liberty St., just south of the Independence Square.

Register at https://jacohd.org/event/jacohd-flu-vaccine-clinic-2/.

The cost for this vaccination depends on your insurance coverage. If you do not have insurance or your insurance policy does not cover vaccinations, there will be a $15 fee at the time of the vaccination. If you have insurance, but the Health Department is not in the network, you can pay the cash discount price of $30.

– Submitted to The Examiner