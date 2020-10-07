Conservation agents free entangled deer

The Examiner

Missouri Department of Conservation agents recently rescued a young white-tailed deer after its antlers became entangled in a backyard soccer net.

Agent Alex Walker was called Sept. 21 to a home in Clay County, where he found a young buck with both antlers entangled in the net. As Walker approached, the deer was thrashing and kicking.

Another conservation agent, Aaron Post, arrived from Platte County to assist. The two agents were able to wrestle the deer to the ground and to cut the net away. After it was freed, the young buck ran into a nearby wooded area without injury. The agents were muddy and soaking wet, but happy.

For further information about white-tailed deer, visit http://mcd.mo.gov.

– Submitted to The Examiner