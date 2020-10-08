Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Free Flu Vaccinations for Vets: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs (KCVA) Medical Center, 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Enter through East 35th Street. Flu vaccinations will be provided to all enrolled veterans in a drive-thru clinic. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Pursuant to COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. Purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit Independence Uptown Marker on Facebook.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon, either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road or 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Let’s Move! Saturday: BikeWalkKC has been canceled for this week.

Native Plants: Wicked Plants of Missouri: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. A seed that stops the heart, a leaf that sheds poisonous daggers. It’s good to know what plants to avoid. Learn about Missouri’s plants behaving badly. This program is for adults. Registration must be completed by October 9 at mdc.mo.gov/events.

Hoots and Howls at the Kansas City Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. Enjoy a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, go for a walk-hop-gallop on the Act Like an Animal Sensory Path and ride on the Scare-ousel. There will be fall decor, inflatables for photo opportunities and prizes for the scavenger hunt. The animals at the zoo will be enjoying pumpkins as well.

Nature Art: Unique Nature Art: 10 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Explore the native habitats at the Discovery Center and gather stems, leaves, berries, nuts, grasses, feathers and other treasures. Then use your creative side and create a unique nature work of art. This program is for ages 8 and up. Registration is required before the program at mdc.mo.gov/events.

SUNDAY

Free Flu Vaccinations for Vets: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs (KCVA) Medical Center, 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Enter through East 35th Street. Flu vaccinations will be provided to all enrolled veterans in a drive-thru clinic. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

MONDAY

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Old Fire Station No. 3, 210 S.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road or 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road or 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Jackson County parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites www.makeyourdayhere.com.