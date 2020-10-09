Hesters celebrate 50 years of marriage

The Examiner

Ann and Jim Hester were married 50 years ago, on Oct. 10, 1970, in Pontiac, Michigan.

Jim was drafted into the Army soon after and served a year in Vietnam. Jim taught school for 42 years, 13 years in Lake Orion, Michigan, and 29 years in Blue Springs, retiring in 2015.

Ann was the patient financial services director at a local hospital for 25 years, retiring in 2016.

They have two daughters, Jen and Amy. Jen lives in St. Louis with her husband and two sons. Amy lives in Blue Springs with her husband and two sons.

Because of the pandemic, the couple plans a small celebration with immediate family at a later date.