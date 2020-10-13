Animals Best Friends: Many cats in need of good homes

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals are a lot like humans. They can have emotional issues just like humans do.

Many cats that are declawed can be very insecure, be afraid of noises and hide constantly from not only strangers but their owners. Cats that have lived outside on their own can maintain most of their feral ways and struggle to adjust to living indoors.

Animals Best Friends has several cats needing good homes. One of these cats is Shredder.

Shredder is a handsome domestic long-haired male orange tabby. He is very handsome and at one time was feral. Shredder doesn’t like to be held or petted. He does enjoy the company of other cats and might do well in a home with well-behaved dogs. Shredder needs to be in a home where he can hang around with other cats. He has bonded with Igor, another ABF cat. If Shredder and Igor could be adopted together that would be ideal.

If you have room in your home for a cat that doesn’t want to be held or petted and would like to give Shredder and possibly Igor a chance, please go to our website and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit. ABF also always takes back an animal back if the situation doesn’t work out.