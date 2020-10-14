Smart dog needs a forever home

The Examiner

This fall you can find your new best friend in Pudding, a sweet 6-year-old pit bull mix. Pudding is a joy to spend time with, especially if you’re looking for a snuggly couch potato. Pudding loves spending time with people, whether it’s on the couch, on walks or in the car. She’s a good car rider, especially when the journey might lead her to a pup cup.

Pudding is a little feisty, she loves de-fluffing stuffed animals, and she can be a little rambunctious in the yard, but she’s also smart as a whip and eager to please. She loves playing challenging games, being trained and learning new tricks. She is particularly fond of nose training games, where she can find yummy hidden treats.

Pudding loves to be spoiled and needs to go to a home where she can be the center of attention. This means she would do best as the only pet, in a home with teens or adults.

Pudding has been at the shelter since last Christmas, and all she wants is to find her new furrever home. To find out more about Pudding you can fill out a pre-adoption survey on the Regional Animal Shelter website, indep.us/adoptableanimals. Call 816-325-7207 (ext.2) and ask to make an appointment to meet her.

– Submitted to The Examiner