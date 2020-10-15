Full calendar at Mid-Continent Public Library

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Friday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories your children and you will enjoy.

• WORD Basics, the quick Access Toolbar (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Go to the MCPL360 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time of this event.

Saturday

• German Research Discussion Group (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. The German Research Discussion Group presents and preserves genealogical information about the German region, traces German ancestors and fosters a better understanding of the lives they led.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories your children and you will enjoy.

Monday, Oct. 19

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories your children and you will enjoy.

• Woodneath Writers (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A monthly meet-up designed to explore writing tips and topics through workshops, writing activities, presentations, etc. Open to writers of all skill levels.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Going on a Road Trip (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Travel through songs about cars, trucks and things that go with Mr. Stinky Feet.

• Virtual Family Book Group (Zoom): 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Introduction to Genre (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about genre from the writer’s point of view. Explore formulas, common conventions, and reader expectations.

• Marketing 101 with Sherry Gibbs: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sometimes the hardest part of running a business is telling people about your business. Let marketing executive Sherry Gibbs walk you through the blueprint for a successful marketing plan.

• The Wires: A Fall Equinox Concert (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Celebrate the fall equinox with a concert of original, introspective music for cello and violin by The Wires.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for stories your children and you will enjoy.

• Online Resources for Kids (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Enhance your child’s learning by using the many tools and resources available in Access Video for Kids (Pre-K through fifth grade) and National Geographic for Kids.

• Mad Science Presents Slippery Science (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Explore the properties of polymers and discover what makes things bounce or stick together. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

• Cheer Up! Tips and Strategies for Holiday Sales: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Performance Options and Opportunities (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about matching venues, gigs and audiences to your storytelling content and style.

Thursday, Oct. 22

• Jack-O-Lantern Tales for the Little Ones (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Halloween fun for the littlest ghosts and goblins. Storyteller Joyce Slater tells fun, not-so-scary stories about pumpkins, goblins and Halloween night.

• Telling Scary Stories (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Spooky stories required added skills.

• StoneLion Puppet Theatre’s El Dia De Los Muertos Puppet Fun (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. This program is full but there is a waiting list. Join StoneLion Puppet Theatre making a dancing skeleton puppet and learn some of the traditions behind the Day of the Dead.