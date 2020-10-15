Missouri Department of Conservation Halloween events

The Examiner

The Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park in Blue Springs, and the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City are offering several Halloween season nature events.

All programs include COVID-19 safety precautions such as masks and social distancing. There is no charge for any event.

• Family Hike: 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center. Sidewalks in the native plant garden will be lined with partners providing treats and fun activities for all ages. Registration is not required.

• Spooky Prairie Clue Trail: 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., Oct. 31, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. Participants will learn about nature’s “creepy” critters and the valuable role they play in Missouri’s grassland ecosystems. Four separate half-hour hikes will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. MDC staff and volunteers at stations along the trail will host exhibits and answer questions. Registration is required by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6L

• Family Fishing: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 31, Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. Families are welcome and costumes are encouraged. MDC will provide tackle, bait, instruction and coaching assistance for fishing newcomers. A bonfire will be burning for warm-ups in case the weather is cool. A fishing permit is not required for this catch-and-release event. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be fish-themed games and prizes for the biggest fish and best costume. Each participant must register separately. Registration is required by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z67

• Track-or-Treat: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m., Oct. 31, Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center. Three separate sessions. Learn about snakes, spiders and bats. Kids will make a fun Halloween bag using animal tracks. Registration is required by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z66