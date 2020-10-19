Event supports pets in need

The Examiner

Beauty is a gorgeous long-haired calico who is 2 years old. She is here to tell you about the latest event being held by Animals Best Friends.

Animals Best Friends is having a sale this coming Saturday. The Christmas and More Sale will be held at the ABF facility, 2302 S Crysler Ave, Independence, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This sale will be of existing items that ABF has in storage. They will not be accepting items on Thursday prior to the sale.

Please come to our sale and shop for bargains. All proceeds go to support the homeless animals at ABF.

If you are looking for a wonderful cat to join your family and think that Beauty might be a good fit, please go to www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.