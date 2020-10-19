Midwest Genealogy Center events

The Examiner

The Midwest Genealogy Center is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday, Oct. 29

• Introduction to Internet Genealogy (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. Discover genealogy websites for your research. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Discuss possible solutions.

Friday, Nov. 13

• Mock-In 2020, A Virtual Genealogy Lock-In (Zoom): 5 to 8:30 p.m. A virtual take on the annual Genealogy Center lock-in. This free event will include a presentation on preserving documents and heirlooms with archivist David Jackson. There will also be a tour of current online resources and a brick wall work session. Throughout the evening, names will be drawn from attendees for door prizes. Program registration closes 30 minutes before the start of the program and you must sign into the room before the start of the program. Be sure to include your email in your registration so that an invitation can be sent to you. Space will be limited.

Saturday, Nov. 21

• East European Genealogy Research (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Learn which countries are considered to be part of Eastern Europe and when they were established.

Saturday, Dec. 19

• German Research Discussion Group: Holiday Edition (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about German holiday traditions and how to celebrate them locally. Registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.