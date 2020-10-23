Two in Troop 201 earn the rank of Eagle Scout

The Examiner

BSA Troop 201 in Independence has two new Eagle Scouts.

Anthony Cox

Anthony Cox became an Eagle on Sept. 3, 2020.

He has earned 33 merit badges and two Eagle palms. He has 40 nights of camping and 25.25 hours of service.

In the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, he is Brave Fierce Striking Viper.

He has served his troop as an assistant senior patrol leader, instructor, scribe, quartermaster, bugler, and troop guide. Awards and other recognitions include 2015 Klondike Derby second place, Scuba BSA, Cyber Chip, Totin' Chip, Historic Trails, the World Conservation Award, the National Outdoor Camping Award, and the Order of the Arrow – Brotherhood.

He’s in the Fort Osage Church Youth Group.

He said his Eagle project “was building shelves and getting office supplies and funds raised for the WorkLife Centre” operated by the Community Services League at the BlendWell Cafe on U.S. 24 in Fairmount. That’s important, he said, because “WorkLife helps clients to facilitate the transition from under-employment and joblessness to stable and satisfying work. Helping them helps our community.”

The project taught him leadership skills.

“Prepare, prepare, prepare,” he said. “A project takes a lot of planning, creating a budget, and people. A leader makes sure all of that comes together.”

And this – “A leader cannot do it alone.”

Anthony describes his Scouting career this way: “It was not easy, I wanted to give up so many times, but my peers encouraged me and gave me motivation to keep on going. But in the end the time and effort put into scouting was worth it.”

One experience that has helped define his Scouting career was scuba.

“I thought scuba diving and aviation were my favorites. Great opportunities that scouting gave me,” he said.

Anthony says one of his most treasured accomplishments was “achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. It pushed me further than I thought I could go. To start a project from start to finish and develop the entire plan was quite a feat.”

Advice he would pass along to new Scouts is, “Don’t give up! It can be extremely hard to go through Scouting, but I really enjoyed everything we did looking back now.”

“Stick through it. Get your Eagle rank. It is hard but it is worth it!”

Anthony states that becoming a brave in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say “was a difficult journey. I wish I had been able to complete more before my 18th birthday.”

Anthony’s plans include becoming an electrician “because it makes pretty good money and I want to not have to worry about finances in my future.”

Anthony would like to give a special thanks to his mom, Terry Jensen.

“She has been with me through all my years of Scouting. She has contributed so much to me and this troop. She has always congratulated me with all of my accomplishments.”

He also thanks:

• Shawn O’Conner, former pastor of Fort Osage Church of the Nazarene.

“He encouraged me and helped me through some teenager issues,” Anthony said. “It was nice to know that even pastors were young once and faced challenges. (He) gave me some Scripture to read, which was good.”

• Assistant Scoutmaster Jacob Nichols, who “always helped me when I needed it and encouraged me throughout my Scouting career.”

• Scoutmaster Kevin Jenkins. “Mr. Jenkins is the most prepared person I know. He is so good at keeping in contact and letting us know timelines and such. He is a great role model.”

• Kevin Winn, Fort Osage Church youth leader. “I have not always been good at attending Youth Group, but I go to church most Sundays. But Kevin has always made a point to keep in contact with me. Has always encouraged me and shares my love of music.”

Jordan Twenter

Jordan Twenter became an Eagle Scout on Sept. 3, 2020.

He has earned 37 merit badges and three Eagle palms. He has 41 nights of camping and 34.5 hours of service.

In the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, he is Warrior Fierce Running Wildfire.

He has served his troop as a senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, instructor, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, quartermaster, scribe and historian. Special awards and other recognitions include 2015 Klondike Derby second place, Totin' Chip, CyberCHIP Award, Troop 201 Scout Spirit Award, Historic Trails, the World Conservation Award, Recruiter’s Award, the National Outdoor Camping Award, Junior Leader Training, National Youth Leadership Training, and the Order of the Arrow – Brotherhood.

He describes his hobbies and other activities this way:

“National Honor Society in school and A Honor Roll. William Chrisman Varsity Cross Country and Tennis. I am involved in theater as well. Also, a youth group at Crown Pointe Church. I've enjoyed tennis since freshman year and have excelled in it for as long as I can remember. I ran cross country in middle school but quit and then rejoined this past year to run as a senior. I have been a part of theater since sophomore year and acted with main parts and backstage, which one was the White Rabbit in ‘Alice In Wonderland.’ Church has been a part of my life for the past year and has changed me emotionally and for that, I will hold the church in my heart.”

Jordan’s Eagle project was a tennis tournament to raise donations for the Harvesters food network, giving it “more food to distribute since they were running low due to the pandemic.”

He said leadership lessons learned were “delegations and opportunities to improvise.”

A special thank you, he said, goes to Rachel Ibok “because she made the Harvesters and tubs available even in closure due to the pandemic.”

Jordan says his Scouting career “was very uplifting, encouraging and motivating to situations outside of Scouts and developed me to the person I am today.”

One key moment was “the moment I was asked to move up to a leadership position and take over as SPL. I knew it was a defining moment because I was structured to fail, and recovered in every situation pretty well.

His favorite activity “would for sure be my first overnight when we went to Jacob’s cave because it was insanely fun and was cool to crawl through caves and get muddy.”

Advice Jordan would pass along to new Scouts: “Take it a moment at a time because it flies by when you don’t really enjoy it.”

Earning the rank of Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say was significant because, “The morals and [lessons] of the tribe make me think of my beliefs and times of trouble or hurt.”

Jordan says he plans to “go to college and get a degree in business because I'm not sure what I want to do but business will help me eventually in any term or job.”

He wants to “finish college and get a job and help my family in any way I can with my job or financially.”

Jordan also thanks:

• His father, Tom Twenter. “He taught me that it is OK to be emotional as a man and that nobody needs to judge people when you follow Christ.” He also said, “He motivates me to keep going and push forward even though it's hard and life is rough.”

• Assistant Scoutmaster Jacob Nichols. “The dedication he shows is crazy. He is always calm and never upset and takes advantage of smart opportunities to teach boys things.”

• Assistant Scoutmaster Leah Jennings. “She pulled me into Scouts in the first place and kept dragging me to every Scouting event and meeting you could possibly think of made me become a non-picky eater by making me try camp food.”

• William Chrisman High School tennis coach Jason Grubb, who “motivated me to keep pushing towards Scouts and in tennis to keep excelling and fight for what I want.”

• Also, “Mrs. Jennings, Mrs. Miller, Mr. Miller, The Brisons, Mr. Nichols, Mr. Lepker and Gabe Valdez” for helping him on the trail to Eagle as well as “my family as a whole together, Mason Short, Tom Beem, and Matt Beem. Jeremy Wyatt and other people from church who have helped me get closer to Christ. Coach Stacy and Morse. Coach Grubb and Coach Hawley. Sam Hawley & The Heyer’s. Probably a lot more.”

– Submitted to The Examiner