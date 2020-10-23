Area cities plan safe Halloween events

By Debbie Coleman-Topi Special to The Examiner

Children can scare up a ghoulish good time this Halloween without causing their parents alarm about pandemic exposure, thanks to several Eastern Jackson County activities.

Grain Valley

Although the city canceled the traditional Trail to Treat event at Butterfly Park, the Grain Valley Partnership is hosting an alternative. Spooktacular Main Street offers trick-or-treating from downtown businesses along the city’s main shopping corridor.

More than 25 business owners will hand out treats from outdoor tables and booths from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, said Partnership Executive Director Tasha Lindsey. Children will not be allowed to reach for the candy and, instead, must wait for those handing out the treats to give them away, Lindsey said.

“These poor babies have been through so much this year,” Lindsey said.

“We hope to maintain some sense of normalcy,” she said.

Planners and sponsors, which include the Grain Valley Assistance Council and Dennis Shrout, of Grain Valley Speedway, have planned the event with social distancing in mind.

Families are encouraged to remain at least six feet from each other along the path. In addition, trick-or-treating will be one-way, creating less exposure as families will not need to pass each other along the route. Participants will create a loop, beginning on Main Street in which those who begin on the street’s east side will walk north while those starting from the west side will walk south, she said. Volunteers will act as street crossing guards.

In addition, Shrout is sponsoring a hayride in which participants will meet a tractor on Eagles Parkway for a ride to the speedway, Lindsey said. Several race car owners will display their cars at the speedway, and some will hand out candy to hayride attendees. Rider numbers will be limited on each trip and will be spaced to maintain safe distances, she said.

Both activities are offered free, and no advance registration is required. However, suggested admission to the hayride is two canned goods or $1, which will be donated to the assistance council to be given to those in need.

Food and beverage trucks also will be available and a truck that traditionally carries ice cream may instead offer hot chocolate. Free parking is available at Main and Walnut and at the Old Town Marketplace, Lindsey said.

Blue Springs

The city is hosting a free Haunted Candy Cruise in which families drive throughout Pink Hill Park to see spooky scenes and receive candy along the way, all from the safety of vehicles. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and local vendors will hand out candy and snacks.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the park, 2715 N.W. Park Drive, and advance registration is not required.

Independence

While the city is hosting no Halloween activities this year, the city’s website lists some safety measures for those who plan to trick-or-treat or engage in other holiday activities. The city’s October newsletter, City Scene, includes ideas for alternatives to trick-or-treating and safety guidelines.

For instance, the site suggests households keep trick-or-treaters from approaching the front door as this is seen as a high-risk activity. Instead, those wishing to hand out candy can safely do so from a table from the sidewalk, driveway or yard. They recommend individually wrapped goodie bags for families to grab and go. Children are encouraged not to touch bags other than the one they are taking home.

The guidelines are from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can be viewed at:

http://www.ci.independence.mo.us/UserDocs/CityNet/CityScene/202010.pdf.