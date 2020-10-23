Sandy Turner: Are we living in Whoville?

The Examiner

I hate to complain, but I need to either unload or explode.

It’s really hard to tell, with everyone masked up, but if I had to guess, I’m not the only one who believes they may be losing their marbles. It’s like being in the real-life movie of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” although it’s Thanksgiving we’re being told to give up by someone who isn’t covered in fur.

Even though it’s just a suggestion, to not gather for the holidays, it’s a hard pill to swallow and I’m not sure I can do it. I’m still reeling over the fact I couldn’t have Easter dinner, hide eggs or give the grandkids a basket full of stuff their mothers will just end up throwing away.

We were able to get a July 4 celebration in, but we were all outside, it was hot and the majority of the time was spent in the pool. This recent cold snap reminded everyone winter is coming and outdoor gatherings are quickly coming to an end, unless the family wants to gather around the burn pile.

I will probably be able to get one more mowing in, the garden is done, and then what? Being cooped up in the winter is hard enough, and now you’re telling me I can’t have family functions to look forward to? The last thing I want to do is cause my family to get sick, but at the same time, I’m not sure I can do the right thing and cancel our family traditions.

They will all go along with whatever we want to do. I mean, we are the oldest, and probably the most vulnerable. The bottom line is it’s stressing me out, along with everything else going on in this country. I got so tired of listening to political commercials I started watching reruns of Andy Griffith.

My allergies are in full gear, and sneezing into a mask hasn’t been a pretty sight, which resulted in a pimple on the inside of my left nostril. My daughters tell me this is TMI (too much information) and at this point, that’s the least of my concerns.

What a confusing and scary time we are experiencing. It’s hard to know what to do when there are no real answers to the questions bouncing in my head. Is the mask really helping? Will California ever stop burning? Is climate change really a thing? Are these really the only two candidates we could come up with for president? Do these chocolate chip cookies really taste funky or am I losing my senses due to COVID?

“They” came up with a name for this rampage I’m on … it’s called pandemic fatigue. Great to put a name to it, but what’s the cure? I feel guilty for being so whiny as I have so much good in my life to be happy about.

Not having family over to celebrate the holidays isn’t the worst thing that could happen, being without toilet paper while they’re here would be.

I’m masking up. Time to make a toilet paper run.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.