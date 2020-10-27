Sign up for Halloween events at Conservation Department sites

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation has several outdoor events planned for Saturday. Some of these events require advance registration that must be completed by Thursday or Friday.

Register for any program by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for the activity you wish to attend.

• Fish or Treat Halloween Fishing for Families: 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., W. Robert Aylward Education Pond at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Everyone is welcome. You are encouraged to wear your Halloween costume. In addition to fishing, there will be games and prizes for the scariest costume and the biggest fish of the day. Rods, tackle, bait and fishing coaches will be provided. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Oct. 30 for each person who will be attending.

• Spooky Prairie Clue Trail: 1 to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 2 p.m., 2 to 2:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is for all ages. Search for clues to guide you on a unique exploration of prairie habitat while meeting “creepy” critters at staffed stations along the trail. Register for each person who will be attending by Oct. 29.

• Wildlife Track or Treat: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 to 2 p.m. at Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A program for all ages. Enjoy the scariest day of the year and learn about snakes, spiders and bats. Kids will make a fun Halloween bag by using animal tracks. Deadline for registration is Oct. 31.