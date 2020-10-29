The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

SATURDAY

NOTE: The Drum Farm Market, Independence Uptown Market, and Blue Springs Farmers’ Market closed for the winter after Saturday.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket for more information.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fifty people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

Let’s Move! Saturday, Bump City: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., GAGE Center, 1101 N.W. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Free event for children. Parents must sign an on-line waiver. Maximum 50 participants. Call 816-228-7775.

Fish or Treat Halloween Fishing for Families: 10 a.m., to 1 p.m., W. Robert Aylward Education Pond at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Everyone is welcome. All are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. In addition to fishing, there will be games and prizes for the scariest costume and the biggest fish of the day. Rods, tackle, bait and fishing coaches will be provided. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Oct. 30 for each person who will be attending.

Haunted Candy Cruise: 6 to 8 p.m. Blue Springs Parks and Rec and Optimist International are sponsoring this fun and safe Halloween event. Drive through Pink Hill Park to check out haunted scenes and trick-or-treat with local businesses from your car. This is for all ages and there is no charge.

Boo at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., KC Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. Children will receive treats while enjoying Halloween-themed activities and entertainment. Costumes are encouraged. The animals will be smashing pumpkins at scheduled times throughout the day. Sponsored by Ford Motor Co. For further information, visit https://kansascityonthecheap.com/boo-zoo-free-paid-zoo-admission.

Wildlife Track or Treat: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 to 2 p.m. at Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This is a program for all ages. Enjoy the scariest day of the year as you learn about snakes, spiders and bats. Kids will make a fun Halloween bag by using animal tracks. Deadline for registration is Oct. 31.