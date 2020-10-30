Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of Nov. 2.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Southwestern white chili, Hawaiian coleslaw, lemon peppered broccoli, cinnamon apples.

• Tuesday: Salmon patty, creamed peas, steamed cabbage, apricots.

• Wednesday: Pot roast sandwich, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, Mandarins in Jell-O.

• Thursday: Shrimp and grits, Normandy vegetables, biscuit, diced peaches.

• Friday: Breakfast pizza, cottage cheese, apple cabbage salad, banana.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Popcorn chicken, potatoes O’Brien, carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, pears jubilee, dessert.

• Wednesday: Snow on the Mountain, five-blend vegetable medley, dessert.

• Thursday: King Ranch chicken, potatoes au gratin, California vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Butter brushed Swai, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.