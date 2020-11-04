Outreach program aids pet owners

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

This pandemic has created so much uncertainty and frustration in our lives. Many of us have realized now exactly how valuable our pets really are.

Some are enduring economic hardships and need help with their pets. Animals Best Friends Outreach Program was designed just for this purpose. We want pets and families to stay together. We all need our animals. They are part of our family and a big part of our lives.

Animals Best Friends will help those who need food or medical care for their animals. If you need help please call ABF at 816-254-8664 and leave a message.

There is a limited number of people ABF can help each month. Donations are needed to help ABF help others. If you would like to donate, please send donations to: ABF PO Box 493, Independence, MO 64050.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support it receives from the community and works hard to help everyone they can.