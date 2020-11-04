Gingerbread figures needed for annual solstice event

By The Examiner staff

On Dec. 9, 10 and 11, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road in Independence, will host the 17th Annual Winter Solstice Torch Lit Hike. The hikes will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. each night and will feature gingerbread people, decorated by local residents and lit by torches.

After Dec. 11, the gingerbread people will remain on display, but without the torches, throughout December.

If you would like to decorate one of the gingerbread people, they are available, as long as supplies last, for $15, at two locations:

• Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 505 N. Dodgion, Independence, Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1219 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gingerbread people, once decorated, should be dropped off at George Owens Nature Park beginning Nov. 28.