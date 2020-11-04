Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Crown Liquor, 1005 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 23.

• Mouse droppings observed under all cabinets at the drink station and behind the drink station. Reinspection required.

• Soda nozzles have an accumulation of stuck-on debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized the nozzles.

• Missing and broken ceiling tiles in the back storage area. REPEAT.

• No handwashing signs at handwashing sinks.

Outlaw Harley-Davidson, 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected Oct. 13. No violations found.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1310 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 13.

• Sanitizing solution used for sanitizing utensils did not meet the requirement of 200 ppm to 400 ppm. Corrected on site. Manager changed out solution to meet requirements.

The OMG Donut Shop, 710 W. Main St., inspected Oct. 14.

• The sanitizer solution was too strong and did not meet the requirements. Corrected on site. Manager made new sanitizer and tested it to meet requirements.

Minit Mart, 111 S.E. Route AA, inspected on Oct. 14.

• The pipe drains in the back storage area had an accumulation of black buildup. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned the drain.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., inspected on Oct. 14. No violations found.

The Big Biscuit, 530 N. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 15.

• Noticed a fly strip over the hot food case. Corrected on site. Manager removed the fly strip.

• Walk-in cooler racks had a grey buildup. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Noticed used food utensils for eggs being kept in ice bath. Corrected on site. Manager removed the utensils.

• Noticed raw eggs over lemons. Corrected on site. Manager removed the eggs.

• Noticed a leak in the reach-in cooler. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Noticed an employee in kitchen area drinking coffee without a lid. Corrected on site.

Xpress Mart Blue Springs, 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected on Oct. 15.

• Bags of popcorn stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Corrected.

Phillips 66, 3120 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 15. No violations found.

Conoco, 2401 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 15. No violations found.

Mr. Hibachi, 726 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 26.

• The ice machine has accumulations of black buildup. Reinspection required.

• Soda nozzles had an accumulation of stuck-on debris. Corrected on site.

• Clean dishes had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• All ready-to-eat foods stored in the walk-in cooler had no date markings. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Observed ants under three-compartment sink. Reinspection required.

• Observed gnats flying around the trash areas, sink drains and on cutting boards. Reinspection required.

• Observed raw products, ready-to-eat foods, stored in plastic disposable bags.

• Observed cooked product and raw product being stored in cardboard boxes. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Drains under the three-compartment sink have food buildup and other debris.

• Walls throughout the facility have an accumulation of spills, splatters and food debris.

• Floors in entire kitchen have accumulation of grease and other food debris under all equipment. Correct by Dec. 14.

• In-use utensils for the sushi bar were being stored in sitting water. REPEAT and corrected on site.

• Bowls without handles were being used as scoops for sauces. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Observed water dripping from insulated water line in walk-in cooler onto uncovered produce. Manager quickly discarded the produce in the trash. Correct by Dec. 14.

• Prepackaged foods were being stored on the floor.

• Uncovered food being stored in walk-in cooler. Correct by Dec. 14.

Fazeek Fitness, 1257 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 16.

• No test strips for sanitizing solution. Correct by Dec. 15.

• Failure to secure food handler permits for various employees. Correct by Nov. 15.

Linq Food Mart, 1501 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 16.

• The cabinets under the coffee and soda machines were dirty. Correct by Dec. 15.

Smoothie King, 200 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 16.

• Failure to provide food handler permits for 20 employees. Correct by Nov. 14.

Taco Bell, 525 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 19. No violations found.

Walgreens, 1701 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19. No violations found.

Conoco, 2401 N. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19.

• Trash in the trash cabinet at the drink station. Correct by Dec. 18.

• The lightbulb in the back storage room is not shielded or protected. Correct by 12/18/20.

Back Yard Burger, 1900 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 19.

• Observed sliced cheese and a container of coleslaw being stored in the walk-in cooler with no date markings. Corrected on site. Manager placed correct date markings on product.

• The cutting boards on both sides of the prep/make table have deep grooves and black debris in the cutting grooves. Correct by Dec. 18.

• Observed trash/food debris inside a make table that is not being used at this time. Correct by Dec. 18.

• Facility does not have test strips to test sanitizing solutions. Inspector provided test strips until they are able to order strips. Corrected on site.

Garden of Peace, 730 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected on Oct. 20.

• Wooden food shelf not sealed. Correct by Dec. 14.