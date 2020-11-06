Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Free vaccine and microchip event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairmount Community center, 217 S. Cedar Ave., Independence. The Regional Animal Shelter is offering a free microchip and vaccine clinic for cats. Vaccines offered will include FVRCP, Rabies and Advantage Multi. First come, first served for residents of Independence and unincorporated Jackson County. Masks are required. There will be a similar event for dogs on Nov. 21. Call 816 325 7207 Ext 2 for more info

Let’s Move! Saturdays, Little Acorn Foragers: 10 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. For children ages 3 to 8 years. Join naturalists for a journey through forests, streams and other magical places while reading select books. Children will also participate in a hands-on nature activity. Please register just one parent online at mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods. After registering, please email the instructor to let them know how many children that parent will be bringing. Call 816-759-7300 ext. 1146 or email steve.jacobsen@mdc.mo.gov for further information.

TUESDAY

Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 1801 Bass Pro Drive, Independence. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and use the group code “EH25.” For further information about this blood drive, call 816-352-5372, visit https://bit.ly/363izLZ, or email cpritchett@cbckc.org. For questions about medical eligibility, call 800-688-0900.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. Visit www.makeyourdayhere.com.