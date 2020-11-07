Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of Nov. 9.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, strawberries and bananas.

• Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad, buttered carrots, blackberry cobbler.

• Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day

• Thursday: Pot roast Milano, buttered peas and carrots, Cajun slaw, cinnamon applesauce.

• Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, spinach/onion salad, baked beans, berries medley, Jell-O poke cake.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Sweet browned ham, wild rice, beets, dessert.

• Tuesday: Beef enchilada casserole, Texas corn, dessert.

• Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day

• Thursday: Riblets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Beanie weenies, Normandy vegetable medley, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.