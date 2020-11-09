Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 1801 Bass Pro Drive, Independence. Because of the current blood shortage in this area, the Community Blood Center is partnering with thirteen local State Farm Insurance agents to sponsor this blood drive. The blood will benefit Independence and the surrounding communities. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and use the group code “EH25.” For further information about this blood drive, call 816-352-5372, visit https://bit.ly/363izLZ, or email cpritchett@cbckc.org. For questions about medical eligibility, call 800-688-0900.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., independence. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Daily drop in classes are $1 each.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. A combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and east-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneaker members and daily drop in classes cost $2 per session.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m.., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Drop in visits are $2 per session.

Noon Yoga: 12 noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843.. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety.Drop-in classes cost $2 per session.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5 to 5:50 p.m, Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Monthly sessions cost $25 to $28 and drop-in visits are $3.50 each.