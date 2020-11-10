Red Cross seeks blood donations

By The Examiner staff

Blood donations frequently decrease after Thanksgiving. With the added challenges presented by COVID-19, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to donate during the holiday season.

To make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross will test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These tests may indicate whether the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the donor developed COVID-19 symptoms. Persons who do test positive for antibodies may be able to help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, providing antibodies to patients currently struggling with that virus.

Donors will be required to wear a mask during donation.

Upcoming blood donation events include:

• Thursday, Nov. 12, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Midwest GameFest at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 18022 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• Friday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lowe’s, 19000 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.

• Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yard Baseball Club, 1460 N.W. Olympic Drive, Grain Valley.

• Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summit Ridge Medical Plaza, 600 N.W. Murray Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heritage Biologics Inc., 255 N.W. Victoria Drive, Lee’s Summit.

• Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Blue Springs.