Kali adjusts to a new home

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has been overrun with cats this year. Thankfully, it has been able to place several of them in forever homes.

We received a photo and note from the new mom of Kalco, now Kali, and would like to share it with you.

Kali is such a pretty little girl. She has brought such joy to my home. We have come a long way in the last couple months. Kali is a bit jumpy, but that is improving. She plays with her toys but seems to not play with a human being. Where most cats love to chase and jump on things, she runs the other way! So, we are learning.

When I sit down, she's right on my lap, purring away. We have three years of her past to overcome. We are getting there. I look forward to gaining her total trust. One day at a time. Kali also loves to watch the birds and squirrels from her window.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support it receives from the community and does what it can to help everyone who needs it.