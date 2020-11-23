Nature gratitude hunt at Burr Oak Woods

By The Examiner staff

On Saturday, Nov. 28, Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766, is hosting a nature gratitude hunt.

There are three sessions, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Participants will be able to search the trails at the nature center to find hidden “pumpkins” of knowledge about things that only the natural world can do for us. Those who collect four hidden pumpkins will win a prize.

This program is designed for all ages, but you must register by Wednesday to attend. Registration can be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for the Nature Gratitude Hunt.