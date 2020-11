The Examiner

All Saints Lutheran Church, 421 S.W. 19th St., Blue Springs, is hosting a virtual Christmas sale and silent auction.

Bidding begins Tuesday, Dec. 1 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 5. The auction link is https://www.32auction.com/ASLC.

Proceeds of this sale and auction will go to charity.

You can follow All Saints on facebook at www.facebook/aslcbs.

– Examiner staff