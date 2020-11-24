Maverick needs a new home

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends does courtesy listings for people who need to rehome their pets. One of these listings on our website is for a handsome dog named Maverick.

Maverick is a Kelpie Australian shepherd mix who is almost 1 year old. He is a very sweet and playful boy who loves peanut butter.

He might be better off as the only dog in the home. So far Maverick hasn’t done well with other dogs or cats. His family thinks he might be OK with a smaller dog.

Maverick loves to snuggle and sit in his human’s lap. He knows the commands “sit” and “kennel.” He is house trained, neutered and is up to date on all his vaccinations and current on flea and tick medication.

Maverick also loves older children. He would be a great dog for empty nesters or an adult who wants a companion.

If you are looking for a wonderful dog to join your family and think Maverick might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application.

Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support it receives from the community and does its best to help everyone it can.