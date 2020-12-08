17th Annual Winter Solstice Torch-Lit Hike Wednesday through Friday

The Examiner

17th Annual Winter Solstice Torch-Lit Hike: 4 to 4:30 p.m., 5 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence.

Walk the paved, torch-lit trail to celebrate the change of seasons and view gingerbread figures created by Independence families, organizations and businesses. Ice sculptures will be set up Wednesday and viewable as long as the weather allows.

Call 816-325-7115 to reserve a spot in one of the hikes.

A limited number of 2020 mugs will be available at each 30-minute sign-up.